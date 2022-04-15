UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Shan Masood Hits Maiden Double Century

Muhammad Rameez Published April 15, 2022 | 01:10 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan opening batsman Shan Masood hit a maiden double century on Thursday playing for Derbyshire in the English county championship.

The stylish 32-year-old left-hander was 201 not out in a total of 327-2 at stumps on the first day of the match against Sussex at Derby.

His runs came off 271 balls with 22 boundaries.

Masood, who has played 25 Tests for Pakistan with a career best of 156, has been in a rich vein of form in the English tournament.

In Derbyshire's opening match against Middlesex last week he made 91 and 62.

Masood also shared a record third-wicket stand against Sussex of 236 with Wayne Madsen, who was 88 not out at the close.

With the exception of Steven Finn, the Sussex bowling lacked the consistency to apply any sustained pressure and Masood took advantage to reach 50 from only 60 balls.

At lunch the Pakistan star was undefeated on 74 from 88 balls and after the interval he moved to his century with a succession of imperious strokes on both sides of the wicket.

Runs kept flowing in the final session with Masood reaching 150 from 191 balls.

The Sussex team featured Masood's international teammate Mohammad Rizwan and India's Cheteshwar Pujara -- a rare example of Pakistani and Indian cricketers turning out for the same side.

