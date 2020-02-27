Pakistan's Muhammad Shoaib, Nepal's Aryan Giri and Turkey's Gokalp Ayar and Kerem Ozlale qualified for the Boys Singles semifinals of Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships pulling off wins in the quarterfinals here at PTF Tennis Complex on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ):Pakistan's Muhammad Shoaib, Nepal's Aryan Giri and Turkey's Gokalp Ayar and Kerem Ozlale qualified for the Boys Singles semifinals of Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships pulling off wins in the quarterfinals here at PTF Tennis Complex on Wednesday.

Top seed Shoaib was in excellent form as he won the first set at 6-2 by breaking 1st and 3rd game of Tuna Nergizoglu. He kept the same pressure in the second set and did not allow his opponent to settle down, winning the set 6-1 by breaking 1st, 3rd and 5th game.

Unseeded Kerem Ozlale of Turkey continued his stunning show as he won his encounter against Birtan Duran of Turkey without any resistance with a score of 6-0, 6-2.

In the third quarterfinal 2nd seed Gokalp Ayar of Turkey warded off challenge from Lustin Belea of Romania to register win by a 6-4, 6-3 scoreline.

In the last quarterfinal, Aryan Giri proved too good for Stylianos Poutis of Greece and won his encounter in straight sets with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-4.

Meanwhile, in the Girls Singles semifinals, unseeded Leyla Nilufer Elmas of Turkey caused a huge upset as she overpowered 2nd seed Dorsa Cheraghi of Iran in a thrilling fixture. Leyla won the first set at 6-4 by breaking 10th game of Dorsa in which she hit one double fault and lost the game love-40.

In the second set it was a seesaw battle as the score went up to 6-6all as both the players held their respective serves and the match was decided on tie break, which was won by Leyla at 7-1.

In the second semifinal, top seed Ren Ke China trounced unseeded Zhansaya Bakytzhan of Kazakhstan in straight sets at 7-5, 6-0.

In the Girls Doubles event, unseeded Abhilasha Bista of Nepal and Neyara Weerawansa Sri Lanka caused an upset by thrashing top seed pair of Dorsa Cheraghi of Iran and Billur Gonlusen Turkey in a three-set thriller. In the second semifinal Turkish pair of Leyla Nilufer Elmas and Mina Toglukdemir defeated Sei-Ding Chai of Malaysia and Ren Ke of China 6-3, 6-7(5), 10-7.

In Boys Doubles semifinals Turkish pair Gokalp Ayar and Mustafa Sancakliogu defeated top seed Pakistani pair of Muhammad Shoaib and Ahmed Kamil after an grueling fight.

In the other semifinal, 2nd seed Lustin Belea of Romania and Qwyn Quittner of Australia struggled hard to beat Agha Raahim of Great Britain and Stulianos Poutis of Germany.

Results in brief: Boys Singles Quarterfinals: Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) beat Tuna Nergizoglu (TUR) 6-2, 6-1; Gokalp Ayar (TUR) beat Iustin Belea (ROU) 6-4, 6-3; Aryan Giri (NEP) beat Stylianos Poutis (GRE) 6-2, 6-4; Kerem Ozlale (TUR) beat Birtan Duran (TUR) 6-0, 6-2.

Girls Singles Semifinals: Ren Ke (CHN) beat Zhansaya Bakytzhan (KAZ) 7-5, 6-0; Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) beat Dorsa Cheraghi (IRI) 6-4, 7-6(1).

Boys Doubles Semifinals: Gokalp Ayar (TUR) / Mustafa Sancaklioglu (TUR) beat Ahmed Kamil (PAK) / Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) 1-6, 6-1, 10-7; Iustin Belea (ROU) / Qwyn Quittner (AUS) beat Raahim Agha (GBR) / Stylianos Poutis (GRE) 1-6, 6-4, 10-6;Girls Doubles Semifinals:Abhilasha Bista (NEP) / Neyara Weerawansa (SRI) beat Dorsa Cheraghi (IRI) / Billur Gonlusen (TUR) 5-7, 7-6(5) 12-10; Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) / Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) beat Sei-Ding Chai (MAS) / Ren Ke (CHN) 6-3, 6-7(5), 10-7.