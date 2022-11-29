ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan's promising pugilist Muhammad Shoaib will fight against Hendrik Barongsay of Indonesia for the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) lightweight (61kg) championship title in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday.

"I have been training hard for the bout and feel myself fully fit to win the bout," Shoaib told APP on phone from Bangkok on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Quetta-born pro boxer, who has won all his three previous fights, said he needed the nation's prayers to pull off the win.

Known as the "Coolest Boy", Shoaib overpowered Thai boxer Sornram Sopakul in Bangkok in September this year to qualify for fighting for the Asian title.

He said he wanted to make the nation proud by excelling in the boxing world.

"My dream is to raise the green flag high in the world.

"I know my opponent is a seasoned boxer but I'm sure I can outwit him. I want to make it a spectacular match for the audience at the event, as well as my fans back at home," he added.