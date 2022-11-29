UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Shoaib To Take On Indonesian Boxer For ABF Title

Muhammad Rameez Published November 29, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Pakistan's Shoaib to take on Indonesian boxer for ABF title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan's promising pugilist Muhammad Shoaib will fight against Hendrik Barongsay of Indonesia for the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) lightweight (61kg) championship title in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday.

"I have been training hard for the bout and feel myself fully fit to win the bout,"  Shoaib told APP on phone from Bangkok on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Quetta-born pro boxer, who has won all his three previous fights, said he needed the nation's prayers to pull off the win.

Known as the "Coolest Boy", Shoaib overpowered Thai boxer Sornram Sopakul in Bangkok in September this year to qualify for fighting for the Asian title.

He said he wanted to make the nation proud by excelling in the boxing world.

"My dream is to raise the green flag high in the world.

"I know my opponent is a seasoned boxer but I'm sure I can outwit him. I want to make it a spectacular match for the audience at the event, as well as my fans back at home," he added.

Related Topics

World Thailand Bangkok Indonesia September Event All Asia Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakist ..

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakistan, England after 17 years: Ma ..

4 minutes ago
 Swati's physical remand extended for another four ..

Swati's physical remand extended for another four days

10 minutes ago
 Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kab ..

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kabul

1 hour ago
 Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with viv ..

Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with vivo Y35

1 hour ago
 "I learned patience from my kids," reveals Kajol

"I learned patience from my kids," reveals Kajol

2 hours ago
 Change of Command: Gen Qamar Bajwa hands over bato ..

Change of Command: Gen Qamar Bajwa hands over baton of command to new army chief ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.