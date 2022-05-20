Ummam Khawaja, Shah Khan, Haseeb Khawaja and Abbas Khan, the four members' part of the Pakistan National Table Tennis Team along with their coach Amna Khan, also hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were warmly received here at Peshawar Sports Complex soon after arriving here from Maldives

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Ummam Khawaja, Shah Khan, Haseeb Khawaja and Abbas Khan, the four members' part of the Pakistan National Table Tennis Team along with their coach Amna Khan, also hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were warmly received here at Peshawar Sports Complex soon after arriving here from Maldives.

Director General Sports Khalid Khan was there receiving the team members who participated in the recently held South Asian Table Tennis Championship at Male, Maldives.

The team gave a stunning performance in the South Asian Table Tennis Championship, winning one silver and bronze medals in both Individual and Team events. Director Development Saleem Raza, Deputy Director Finance Tariq Khan, Administrative Officer Jaffer Shah, Senior Vice President of Table Tennis Association Kafayat Ullah Orakzai, President KP Sports Writers Association Asim Shiraz, Secretary Shahid Afridi, former President Ijaz Ahmed Khan and other personalities were present at the Sports Complex.

Director General Sports KP Khalid Khan appreciated the players and said he feels proud that four members hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with coach were part of the winning team.

He hoped that they would continue to work hard and achieve more for the country and the nation. He said that KP Sports Directorate was providing facilities to all the best players and would also provide good facilities to them.

Scholarships are being given to the students and those who gave performances at the international, national senior and national junior and U21 Games would be awarded sports scholarships besides cash prizes, said the DG Sports KP.

Furthermore, he also said that a special ceremony would be organized soon in honor of the national and international athletes of the province in which cash prizes will be distributed among the athletes for their outstanding services and they will also be awarded certificates.

He said that the present government was striving hard to provide the best facilities to the players and the time is not far when our global presence could be felt. The players of the province will bring more honors for the country and the nation. South Asian Championship includes teams from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.