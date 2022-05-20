UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Silver, Bronze Medalists' Team Members Of South Asian TT Squad Warmly Received

Muhammad Rameez Published May 20, 2022 | 06:32 PM

Pakistan's silver, bronze medalists' team members of South Asian TT squad warmly received

Ummam Khawaja, Shah Khan, Haseeb Khawaja and Abbas Khan, the four members' part of the Pakistan National Table Tennis Team along with their coach Amna Khan, also hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were warmly received here at Peshawar Sports Complex soon after arriving here from Maldives

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Ummam Khawaja, Shah Khan, Haseeb Khawaja and Abbas Khan, the four members' part of the Pakistan National Table Tennis Team along with their coach Amna Khan, also hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were warmly received here at Peshawar Sports Complex soon after arriving here from Maldives.

Director General Sports Khalid Khan was there receiving the team members who participated in the recently held South Asian Table Tennis Championship at Male, Maldives.

The team gave a stunning performance in the South Asian Table Tennis Championship, winning one silver and bronze medals in both Individual and Team events. Director Development Saleem Raza, Deputy Director Finance Tariq Khan, Administrative Officer Jaffer Shah, Senior Vice President of Table Tennis Association Kafayat Ullah Orakzai, President KP Sports Writers Association Asim Shiraz, Secretary Shahid Afridi, former President Ijaz Ahmed Khan and other personalities were present at the Sports Complex.

Director General Sports KP Khalid Khan appreciated the players and said he feels proud that four members hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with coach were part of the winning team.

He hoped that they would continue to work hard and achieve more for the country and the nation. He said that KP Sports Directorate was providing facilities to all the best players and would also provide good facilities to them.

Scholarships are being given to the students and those who gave performances at the international, national senior and national junior and U21 Games would be awarded sports scholarships besides cash prizes, said the DG Sports KP.

Furthermore, he also said that a special ceremony would be organized soon in honor of the national and international athletes of the province in which cash prizes will be distributed among the athletes for their outstanding services and they will also be awarded certificates.

He said that the present government was striving hard to provide the best facilities to the players and the time is not far when our global presence could be felt. The players of the province will bring more honors for the country and the nation. South Asian Championship includes teams from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Tennis Peshawar Shahid Afridi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Bangladesh Sri Lanka Shiraz Male Bhutan Maldives Nepal Silver Bronze All From Government Best Asia Coach

Recent Stories

APNS and Voice of Punjab sign an MoU for promotion ..

APNS and Voice of Punjab sign an MoU for promotion of regional papers & opportun ..

43 minutes ago
 Four more diagnosed with COVID-19

Four more diagnosed with COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 SAU Vice Chancellor awards degree to scholar

SAU Vice Chancellor awards degree to scholar

2 minutes ago
 9 dead, 1,114 injured in Punjab road accidents

9 dead, 1,114 injured in Punjab road accidents

2 minutes ago
 PTI chief misusing KP govt resources: Faisal Karim ..

PTI chief misusing KP govt resources: Faisal Karim Kundi

2 minutes ago
 Shadab Khan to play for Yorkshire Cricket Club in ..

Shadab Khan to play for Yorkshire Cricket Club in T20 blast

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.