UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Six-member Team Selected To Participate In International Junior Science Olympiad

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:23 PM

Pakistan's six-member team selected to participate in International Junior Science Olympiad

Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has selected a six-member team including four-female and two male students from across the country to participate in the 'International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO), scheduled to be held in December

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has selected a six-member team including four-female and two male students from across the country to participate in the 'International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO), scheduled to be held in December.

The 16th International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO-2018) is going to start from December 02, 2019�in Qatar with focus on natural sciences.

IJSO is a science competition for students under 16-year-of age on December 31 of the competition year. IJSO was established to promote interest in science among school students, exposing them to problem solving, critical thinking and experimentation.

Talking to APP, Principal Scientific Officer, PSF, Syeda Rehana Batool said Pakistan became member of ISJO in the year 2016 and since then its students have won bronze medals and other awards despite lack of proper training, lab and other facilities.

It is for the first time that such Olympiad is being arranged at Arab country as it was held in Africa and Europe during last two years.

The students from 76 countries are participating in this mega activity, she said.

She said that PSF has conducted test of 75 top students from 26 educational boards across the country and finalized a six-member team through a panel of scientists and experts.

The foundation has followed a transparent procedure in selection of the team and provided proper guidelines during the two months training period to them for participating in the competition in better way.

"PSF wants Pakistani team to bring laurels for its country by giving their best in the competition and raise the positive and healthy image of the country", Rehana Batool said.

The Science Olympiad competition basically comprises of three components which are experimental part, theoretical and MCQs, she said.

Over the years, IJSO aims to positively impact science and mathematics education at school level. IJSO is held in the first week of December of every year, in different countries.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Education Europe Qatar Male December 2016 Bronze From Best Top Arab

Recent Stories

Ducab - Etihad ESCO deal to save 3.25m KWh energy ..

26 minutes ago

Singapore to mark first-ever participation at WETE ..

56 minutes ago

NAB extends till Nov 12 judicial remand of Zardari ..

1 hour ago

UAE to participate in &#039;One Young World Summit ..

1 hour ago

Syria's Assad visits Idlib front line: presidency

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 17 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.