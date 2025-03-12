Open Menu

Pakistan's Snowshoeing Athletes Reach Finals At Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025

Muhammad Rameez Published March 12, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan's Snowshoeing Athletes reach finals at Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025

TURIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Pakistani snowshoeing athletes on Tuesday secured their places in the 200m and 800m race finals at the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025, demonstrating exceptional skill and determination.

The national contingent includes seven athletes who have successfully progressed through divisioning rounds: four female athletes - Iqra Akram, Minahil, Shah Galoon and Tabsassum Nasir - and three male athletes - Ali Raza, Saboor, and Muhammad Afaq in the 200m event, along with Moazzam Iqbal competing in the 800m race.

Farkhanda Jabeen, Head of the Pakistani Delegation highlighted the importance of divisioning in ensuring fair competition by grouping athletes with similar abilities.

"Our athletes have shown remarkable performance so far, and we are confident they will make the nation proud," she stated.

The finals are scheduled for March 13 at the Palazzetto dello Sports Center where these athletes will compete for medals and national honour.

The athletes' qualification represents a significant achievement for Pakistan in the international special sports arena, showcasing their remarkable athletic potential and competitive spirit.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers

4 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Economy, Fi ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry explore joi ..

19 minutes ago
 Man kills son, injures wife over domestic dispute

Man kills son, injures wife over domestic dispute

1 hour ago
 Rescue1122 transfers 300 officials, assigns them n ..

Rescue1122 transfers 300 officials, assigns them new duties

1 hour ago
 Car lifter arrested in injured condition

Car lifter arrested in injured condition

1 hour ago
 IHC declares appointment of PSP officers beyond li ..

IHC declares appointment of PSP officers beyond limit in FIA as illegal

1 hour ago
Fauzia Viqar reaffirms commitment to child rights, ..

Fauzia Viqar reaffirms commitment to child rights, protection

1 hour ago
 LHC introduces digital reforms for enhanced effici ..

LHC introduces digital reforms for enhanced efficiency

1 hour ago
 Aijaz Laghari held meetings, solved party worker i ..

Aijaz Laghari held meetings, solved party worker issues

1 hour ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

1 hour ago
 AJK Wild Life, Fisheries Deptt clarifies media rep ..

AJK Wild Life, Fisheries Deptt clarifies media reports about alleged drug smuggl ..

1 hour ago
 Rubina Khalid highlights women's role in social co ..

Rubina Khalid highlights women's role in social cohesion and inclusive democracy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports