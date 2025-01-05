Pakistan's Sohail Adnan Advances To British Junior Open's Final
Muhammad Rameez Published January 05, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Pakistan’s promising squash player Sohail Adnan continued his impressive run at the prestigious British Junior Open Squash Championship in Birmingham on Sunday.
In a dominant display, Adnan defeated Egyptian opponent Amr Moustafa 3-0 in the semifinal match by the scoreline of 11-7, 11-6 and 11-7, according to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation.
This victory sets the stage for a thrilling final encounter against top-seeded Egyptian player Moez Tamer Elmoghazy in the Under-13 category. Adnan will be aiming to cap off a remarkable tournament with a gold medal.
