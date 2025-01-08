Pakistan's Squad For Physical Disability Champions Trophy Announced
Muhammad Rameez Published January 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Association (PPDCA) on Wednesday announced its 16-member squad for the Physical Disability Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka from January 12 to 21.
The announcement was made by PPDCA General Secretary Amiruddin Ansari on Wednesday after the approval of PPDCA President Imran Balwani.
The team will depart for Sri Lanka on Thursday and will face arch-rivals India in their opening match on January 12.
The squad will be led by Abdullah Ijaz as captain with Ghulam Muhammad serving as vice-captain.
Ansari in a statement highlighted the rigorous selection process, stating that the inclusion of nine new players alongside seven retained from the 2019 Physical Disability Series reflected the abundance of talent in Pakistan's disability cricket.
“The selection was challenging due to the exceptional performances of new players at the domestic level,” Ansari said.
The team was finalized after a comprehensive training and fitness camp, which was supervised by head coach Sabih Azhar and supported by selection committee members Rafey Hashmi and Rao Javaid.
Expressing confidence in the team, Sabih Azhar described said it was a balanced side capable of winning the trophy.
Squad: Abdullah Ijaz (Captain), Muhammad Arsalan, Saifullah, Matloob Qureshi, Huzaifa Khan, Muhammad Noman, Shahid Watto, Muhammad Shahzad, Ghulam, Muhammad (Vice-Captain), Hamza Hameed, Abdul Khaliq, Zubair Saleem, Mominullah, Abdul Basit, Hammad Shoukat
,Waqif Shah Team Officials:Amiruddin Ansari (Head of the Mission), Sabih Azhar (Head Coach), Rafey Hashmi (Assistant Coach), Rao Javaid (Fielding Coach), Shakir Khilji (Video Analyst), Muhammad Nizam (Team Manager).
