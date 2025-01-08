Open Menu

Pakistan's Squad For Physical Disability Champions Trophy Announced

Muhammad Rameez Published January 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan's squad for Physical Disability Champions Trophy announced

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Association (PPDCA) on Wednesday announced its 16-member squad for the Physical Disability Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka from January 12 to 21.

The announcement was made by PPDCA General Secretary Amiruddin Ansari on Wednesday after the approval of PPDCA President Imran Balwani.

The team will depart for Sri Lanka on Thursday and will face arch-rivals India in their opening match on January 12.

The squad will be led by Abdullah Ijaz as captain with Ghulam Muhammad serving as vice-captain.

Ansari in a statement highlighted the rigorous selection process, stating that the inclusion of nine new players alongside seven retained from the 2019 Physical Disability Series reflected the abundance of talent in Pakistan's disability cricket.

“The selection was challenging due to the exceptional performances of new players at the domestic level,” Ansari said.

The team was finalized after a comprehensive training and fitness camp, which was supervised by head coach Sabih Azhar and supported by selection committee members Rafey Hashmi and Rao Javaid.

Expressing confidence in the team, Sabih Azhar described said it was a balanced side capable of winning the trophy.

Squad: Abdullah Ijaz (Captain), Muhammad Arsalan, Saifullah, Matloob Qureshi, Huzaifa Khan, Muhammad Noman, Shahid Watto, Muhammad Shahzad, Ghulam, Muhammad (Vice-Captain), Hamza Hameed, Abdul Khaliq, Zubair Saleem, Mominullah, Abdul Basit, Hammad Shoukat

,Waqif Shah Team Officials:Amiruddin Ansari (Head of the Mission), Sabih Azhar (Head Coach), Rafey Hashmi (Assistant Coach), Rao Javaid (Fielding Coach), Shakir Khilji (Video Analyst), Muhammad Nizam (Team Manager).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Sri Lanka Colombo January 2019 From Coach

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishi ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..

20 minutes ago
 Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins ..

Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah

20 minutes ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 champi ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025

20 minutes ago
 UAE to host six global conferences for first time ..

UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025

49 minutes ago
 RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Busin ..

RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services

50 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-te ..

50 minutes ago
PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticket ..

PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders

56 minutes ago
 ‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sus ..

‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sustainable national food securit ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan’s applications for medical examinatio ..

Imran Khan’s applications for medical examination, communication with sons app ..

1 hour ago
 Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pa ..

Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pakistan to fulfill IMF program: ..

1 hour ago
 Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives ..

Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives at UAE floating hospital withi ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievem ..

Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievements, human empowerment

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports