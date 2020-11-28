UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Sultan Shah, Maher Yousaf Elected On Key WBCL Positions

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Pakistan's Sultan Shah, Maher Yousaf elected on key WBCL positions

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of World Blind cricket Ltd that took place on Saturday through video link due to the ongoing Covid-19, elected executive committee members for the next two-year term.

Representatives from the ten full member countries participated in the meeting.

Syed Sultan Shah has been elected unopposed as the President of WBCL for the term, while Maher Yousaf Haroon was elected as Director Technical.

The entire newly elected executive committee of WBCL is as follow: 1.Syed Sultan Shah (Pakistan) President 2.Bhawani Persad (West Indies) First Vice President 3.

Rajnesh Henry (India) Second Vice President 4.Raymond Moxly (Australia) Secretary General 5.Pawan Ghimire (Nepal) Director Finance 6.David John (India) Director Global Development 7.Maher Yousaf Haroon (Pakistan) Director TechnicalSyed Sultan Shah, who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council had also remained the President of World Blind Cricket twice earlier from 2012-2014 and 2014-2016. This is his third term in this role.

Maher Yousaf Haroon is the General Manager of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council and has been elected for the 4th consecutive time for the position of Director Technical World Blind Cricket Ltd.

