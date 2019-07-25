(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan's swimming team is participating in the 18th FINA World Championship beginning at Gwangtu, South Korea on Thursday. It will continue till 28th of this month under the theme "Dive into Peace", a private news channel reported.

Competitions of Artistic Swimming, Diving, Water polo and Open water will be part of the Championship.

Some 4,500 athletes and officials from around 193 countries will take part in the championship.

As informed by the Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF), President Majid Waseem, from Pakistan a total of three swimmers will be taking part in this mega swimming challenge which also severs as a qualifying round for 202 Tokyo Olympics.

The Pakistani participating swimmers include one male and two females and namely they are: Haseeb Tariq, Bismah Khan and Mishal Ayesha Ayub.