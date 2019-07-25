UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Swimming Team Participates In The 18th FINA World Championship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:10 AM

Pakistan's swimming team participates in the 18th FINA World Championship

Pakistan's swimming team is participating in the 18th FINA World Championship beginning at Gwangtu, South Korea on Thursday. It will continue till 28th of this month under the theme "Dive into Peace", a private news channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan's swimming team is participating in the 18th FINA World Championship beginning at Gwangtu, South Korea on Thursday. It will continue till 28th of this month under the theme "Dive into Peace", a private news channel reported.

Competitions of Artistic Swimming, Diving, Water polo and Open water will be part of the Championship.

Some 4,500 athletes and officials from around 193 countries will take part in the championship.

As informed by the Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF), President Majid Waseem, from Pakistan a total of three swimmers will be taking part in this mega swimming challenge which also severs as a qualifying round for 202 Tokyo Olympics.

The Pakistani participating swimmers include one male and two females and namely they are: Haseeb Tariq, Bismah Khan and Mishal Ayesha Ayub.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Polo Water Tokyo Male South Korea Olympics From

Recent Stories

SpaceX Postpones Launch of Dragon Cargo Spacecraft ..

11 minutes ago

Bid to smuggle Cannabis foiled in Kohat

12 minutes ago

US Visit: Bushra Bibi behind PM Imran’s clothing ..

14 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE-China ties will last for generati ..

21 minutes ago

July 25 historic day when people's aspirations bor ..

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.