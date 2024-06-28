Pakistan's Tanveer Ahmed Move In Para Archery World Ranking Event Final
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 28, 2024 | 07:56 PM
Pakistan's talented blind archer, Tanveer Ahmed, has qualified for the final of Para Archery World Ranking Event & European Cup 2024
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Pakistan's talented blind archer, Tanveer Ahmed, has qualified for the final of Para Archery World Ranking Event & European Cup 2024.
He convincingly defeated Bulgaria's Yanive Ivan by 7-1 in the semifinals, securing his spot in the final scheduled for Saturday.
Tanveer expressed his delight at reaching the final, saying "I am thrilled to have made it this far and am eager to win as many laurels for my country as possible, making the nation proud." Confident of his preparations, he added, "I am all-out prepared for the mega final and hopeful of emerging victorious."
Tanveer's remarkable achievement has brought pride to Pakistan, and his determination to excel in the final is inspiring.
