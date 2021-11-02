UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Team Cannot Afford Complacent At Any Stage During T20 World Cup: Babar Azam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 01:14 PM

Pakistan's team cannot afford complacent at any stage during T20 World Cup: Babar Azam  

The national team's skipper has advised the players that they have to be at their best in every game and should perform with consistency as Pakistan is all set to lock horn today's evening with Namibia.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2021) Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said that complacent for the team at any state during the ongoing T20 World Cup could be damaging.

the 27-year old batsman and skipper has said that Pakistan's team will ensure its place in the semi-finals after a victory in the today's match against Namibia.

But he has warned the players that self-satisfaction at any stage during the mega event could be dangerous.

In the latest video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Babar Azam shared his plans for the national cricket team and what motivates him to perform better.

Babar Azam has advised the players that they have to be at their best in every game and should perform with consistency.

He has said that they could not afford complacent at any stage against any team because the moment they give a bit of margin to their opponent, they will be in a position to snatch the game away from them, so they will have to be at their best.

The skipper is also of the view that fans' expectations are great source of confidence for him and other teammates, and that they will try their best to meet their expectations.

"Our goal is to build a strong Pakistan team but can beat any side in the world and keep Pakistan's flag held high," says Babar.

He has also stated that it was wish to be the best and is still on the quest to achieve what he dreamt about as a youngster.

Babar Azam has so far scored 2332 runs in 59 T20I innings - the most by anyone in the first 59 T20I innings of his career. His consistent match-winning performances for the country has made him the centre of fans’ expectations.

