KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Federation Baseball President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah on Friday said that Pakistani team would take part in a four-day long B-5 Asia Cup which would begin on April 9 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In a meeting with the delegation of Softball Federation of Pakistan led by its Secretary General Asif Azeem, which called on him at his office, he said that a team comprising best players would be selected for the Asia Cup, according to a statement.

Fakhar Ali Shah said that Pakistani officials would also participate in first World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC)'s Baseball-5 Technical Commission, Scorer and Umpires Seminar, to be held on April 7-8 at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

He said that skilled coaches and best performers would be provided with training opportunities abroad to ensure best representation of the country at international level sports.

Pakistan Federation Baseball President added that Pakistan's baseball and softball federations have jointly initiated their efforts to strengthen the infrastructure of B-5 in the country.

Soon an international level event of B-5 would be organized in the country.

Fakhar Ali Shah informed that a commission comprising members from both the federations would be formed for the promotion of B-5 in Pakistan. The commission would be tasked to bring the new talent on mainstream.

He said that B-5 training and coaching workshops, seminars, umpires refresher courses and provincial level championships would be organized.

Softball Federation of Pakistan Secretary General Asif Azeem on the occasion said that participation of Pakistani team in B-5 technical seminar and Asia Cup would help promoting the B-5 sports. Softball Federation would fully cooperate with the Pakistan Federation Baseball in this regard.

Renowned sports equipment manufacturer international Trademark Joshila Sports Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sami-ur-Rasool and Softball Federation's Chairperson Tehmina Asif were also present in the meeting.