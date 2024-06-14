Open Menu

Pakistan's Tennis Future Bright: ITA President

Muhammad Rameez Published June 14, 2024 | 06:53 PM

Pakistan's tennis future bright: ITA President

President Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA), Majid Bashir has expressed optimism that Pakistan will excel in international tennis competitions saying young talent needs to be nurtured, to produce future champions

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) President Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA), Majid Bashir has expressed optimism that Pakistan will excel in international tennis competitions saying young talent needs to be nurtured, to produce future champions.

In an interview on Friday, he highlighted the abundance of young talent in the country, emphasizing the need to nurture and encourage them to produce future champions who can bring international acclaim to Pakistan.

To achieve this goal, he said ITA has planned a talent hunt program to identify and develop new players at school and college levels. The program will include tennis tournaments at various levels and an endowment fund will be established to support young players.

The ITA will also invite international tennis teams to play in Pakistan, providing local players with opportunities to compete against global talent, he said.

Bashir also praised the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) for its efforts in promoting tennis in the country, led by its president, Aisam ul Haq.

He assured that the ITA will supplement the PTF's efforts by taking concrete steps to popularize the game and provide a conducive environment for players to thrive.

The ITA aims to increase tennis training sessions, enabling young players to hone their skills and showcase their talents.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Islamabad Young Ita

Recent Stories

LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference ..

LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference into judiciary to end soon

24 minutes ago
 BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response p ..

BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response project: Razaq

9 minutes ago
 Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in ..

Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in world

9 minutes ago
 HU, Metrix Pakistan organizes day long career deve ..

HU, Metrix Pakistan organizes day long career development workshop

9 minutes ago
 Distt admin bans tomatoes transportation, closes d ..

Distt admin bans tomatoes transportation, closes down illegal cattle markets

9 minutes ago
 Ban on electronic cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouc ..

Ban on electronic cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches

9 minutes ago
To protect the natural beauty of the River Kunhar ..

To protect the natural beauty of the River Kunhar and other streams KDA and Star ..

9 minutes ago
 People advised to adopt health safety measures dur ..

People advised to adopt health safety measures during cattle markets visit

22 minutes ago
 PSX closed at historic high level of 76,706 points

PSX closed at historic high level of 76,706 points

22 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health cares for pilgrims during Hajj ..

Ministry of Health cares for pilgrims during Hajj season

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan offers vast opportunities for foreign inv ..

Pakistan offers vast opportunities for foreign investment across multiple sector ..

9 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister receives phone call from acting I ..

Foreign Minister receives phone call from acting Iranian FM

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports