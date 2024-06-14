Pakistan's Tennis Future Bright: ITA President
Muhammad Rameez Published June 14, 2024 | 06:53 PM
President Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA), Majid Bashir has expressed optimism that Pakistan will excel in international tennis competitions saying young talent needs to be nurtured, to produce future champions
In an interview on Friday, he highlighted the abundance of young talent in the country, emphasizing the need to nurture and encourage them to produce future champions who can bring international acclaim to Pakistan.
To achieve this goal, he said ITA has planned a talent hunt program to identify and develop new players at school and college levels. The program will include tennis tournaments at various levels and an endowment fund will be established to support young players.
The ITA will also invite international tennis teams to play in Pakistan, providing local players with opportunities to compete against global talent, he said.
Bashir also praised the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) for its efforts in promoting tennis in the country, led by its president, Aisam ul Haq.
He assured that the ITA will supplement the PTF's efforts by taking concrete steps to popularize the game and provide a conducive environment for players to thrive.
The ITA aims to increase tennis training sessions, enabling young players to hone their skills and showcase their talents.
