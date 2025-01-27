Pakistan’s tennis sensation earns appreciation from game’s revered figures

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Pakistan's rising tennis star, Huzaifa Abdul Rehman has earned appreciation from some of the sport’s most revered figures, who feel that the young gun has the potential to achieve greatness.

Belarusian tennis legend Max Mirnyi, a renowned doubles specialist with multiple Grand Slam titles to his name, expressed his admiration for Huzaifa's dedication and talent.

“I’ve known Huzaifa for several years now and from our very first meeting l could see the highest level of integrity in this young man,” Mirnyi, who is settled in Florida, USA told APP on the phone.

The 22-year-old Huzaifa is part of Pakistan Davis Cup outfit that departed for Kazakhstan on Sunday to feature in the World Group-1 Playoff tie against their team. The matches are scheduled to take place in Astana on February 1 and 2. Besides Huzaifa, Pakistan team is comprised of Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza and Ahmad Nael Qureshi. Muhammad Haseeb Aslam is accompanying the team as non-playing captain, while Muhammad Shahid is the team physio.

Mirnyi, who is also Olympics’ doubles gold medal-winner extended his best wishes to Huzaifa for the Davis Cup tie and other future assignments. “Huzaifa’s professional work ethic and dedication continues to impress me every practice and tournament match that I get to visit. I wish him all the best for his future plans,” he added.

Huzaifa has been getting training at Florida’s Next Generation Tennis Academy for the last five years. Academy’s seasoned coach, Travis Eckert, who trained several tour players also heaped praise on Huzaifa. “I believe Huzaifa has the potential to excel and achieve great things in the world of tennis. It's heartening to see him going back home for (Davis Cup) trials and earning a spot in the team. It is almost a year since he returned to the courts after an elbow injury. I know he's really eager to represent Pakistan at the [Davis Cup] tie. We all here at the academy wish him all the best.

“We are also looking forward to seeing him flying back to the US and play some ITF Men's Futures here in Florida and get back at the tours and improve his ranking,” he added.

Travis said tennis was not a cheap game and initially the players needed sponsors to meet their expenses.

“Obviously once you get going it's okay, but in the lower ranks, there's not a lot of money [which a player can earn]. He is trying to gain points and gain confidence. Hopefully, he will get backing from sponsors in his country to materialize his dream to play grand slams.”

Haseeb Aslam, the captain of Pakistan Davis Cup team, expressed his excitement about Huzaifa's inclusion in the Pakistan team. "We have a highly talented bunch of players. As far as Huzaifa is concerned, he is a valuable asset. He is very talented and possesses unflinching determination. We are confident that he will contribute significantly in the tie against Kazakhstan," he added.

Huzaifa's father, Muhammad Faisal, has been an unwavering source of support throughout his son's journey. "We are proud of Huzaifa's achievements. He has always been a dedicated and disciplined boy. We have always encouraged him to pursue his passion and never give up on his dreams. Seeing him represent Pakistan on the international stage is a moment of immense pride for our family."

Emphasizing the importance of hard work and perseverance, he said, "Success doesn't come easy. Huzaifa has worked tirelessly to reach this level. He has faced numerous challenges along the way, but he has always overcome them with resilience and determination. We believe that this is just the beginning of a successful journey for him."

Before flying to Kazakhstan, Huzaifa had a brief chat with APP. "Training at the Next Generation Academy has been an invaluable experience. I'm determined to put up a strong fight for Pakistan and make my country proud," Huzaifa said brimming with confidence.

With endorsements from legends like Mirnyi, guidance from his coach Travis and unwavering family support, Huzaifa is on the course to achieve greatness. However, as emphasized by his coach, tennis is an expensive sport and Huzaifa’s potential to compete in international tournaments and realize his dream of playing in Grand Slams hinges on strong sponsorship support. Backing young talents like Huzaifa is crucial to elevate Pakistan’s presence on the global tennis stage and inspire future generations.