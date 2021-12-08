UrduPoint.com

Pakistan’s Test Batsman Abid Ali Shares His Lunch With Cat

Wed 08th December 2021

Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunch with cat

The gesture of the batter has won many hearts as he picks food for the cat and places it on flight of stair for it to eat.

DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8th, 2021) Pakistani Test batsman Abid Ali loves cats as he shared his lunch with a cat on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan cricket board shared a video in which the batter can be seen walking towards a cat, with a plate of food in his hand.

The batsman carries the food off the plate and places it on a flight of stairs for the cat to eat.

The cat eagerly kept feeding on it as Abid kept throwing scraps of what appears to be shredded chicken on the stairs.

The video clip of Abid Ali sharing his food with cat won many hearts.

