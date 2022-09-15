A two-member corporate sector team from Pakistan will compete in the World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) World Final, penciled in for October 17-21 in Tenerife, Spain

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :A two-member corporate sector team from Pakistan will compete in the World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) World Final, penciled in for October 17-21 in Tenerife, Spain.

Since its inception in 1993, WCGC has grown to such an extent that over one million golfers have participated from over fifty countries. Pakistan's first appearance in the event was in 2015 wherein it finished at 13th position.

In 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 Pakistan got second, third, fourth and eighth position respectively, and now after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus, it will be competing in the event for the sixth time.

"Our two best golfers will be among golfing outfits of corporate sector of around 30 countries, contesting for the top honours in the island of Tenerife," Wing Cmdr (retd) I N Khokhar, Chairman of Loco Services, the Pakistan's official licence-holder of WCGC told APP.

According to Khokhar, Loco Services professionally conducted the first qualifier for South Region of Hashoo Group WCGC Challenge 2022 in Karachi, the second edition of North Region in Islamabad, while the third edition of Centre Region will take place in Lahore on September 17. "This will be followed by the National Final, to be held on September 18 in Lahore.

We've selected six teams from Karachi, edition, five from Islamabad edition and as many will be selected from Lahore edition to compete in the National Final.

"The winning team of the National Final will get the opportunity to vie at World Final in Tenerife," he added.

He said the WCGC was the most established global "business to business" golf tournament opened to top level executives around the world, who share a passion for golf.