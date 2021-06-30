UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Top Weightlifter Talha Calls On DG, SBP

Zeeshan Mehtab 36 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan's top weightlifter Talha Talib, who will be taking part in Tokyo Olympics 2021 through an invitation, called on Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Secretary Pakistan Weightlifting Federation Amjad Amin Butt and Talha's father were also present during the meeting.

Speaking on this Adnan Arshad Aulakh said Sports board Punjab will extend all facilities to Talha for the preparation of Olympic Games. "Sports Board Punjab is also purchasing modern training gear worth Rs two million from Sweden for Talha so that he can attain world class training for the mega Olympic Games," he said.

Director General Sports Punjab congratulated Talha for securing an Olympic berth for the first time. "It is indeed a great honour for the athlete to be part of an Olympic Games. My best wishes are with Talha for this grand occasion. All the sports enthusiasts are praying for Talha to win a medal in the Olympic Games. If he manages to win a medal at Tokyo, definitely, it will be a victory for the entire Pakistan."Talha, who had clinched several international medals including gold medals in South Asian Games and International Solidarity Weightlifting Championship and bronze medal in Commonwealth Games, will represent Pakistan in 67-kg weight class weightlifting event of Tokyo Olympics.

