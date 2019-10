Pakistan's Usman Umar bagged bronze medal in the 53rd Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship in Batam, Indonesia on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Usman Umar bagged bronze medal in the 53rd Asian Bodybuilding and Physique sports Championship in Batam, Indonesia on Tuesday.

According to information received here, Usman, who belongs to Lahore claimed the medal in fitness physique.

President Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Farooq Iqbal had congratulated the athlete on the performance.