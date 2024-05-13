Pakistan’s victory over Ireland takes Babar to a new record

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam went to the top of an illustrious list when his side claimed a seven-wicket triumph over Ireland in the second T20I in Dublin on Sunday.

Babar's side successfully chased down Ireland's decent total of 193/7 with more than three overs remaining courtesy of a 140-run partnership between Mohammad Rizwan (75*) and Fakhar Zaman (78) and it proved the record-breaking 45th T20I victory for Pakistan's influential captain.

According to the international cricket Council (ICC), this victory has took Babar past Uganda's Brian Masaba for the most wins by male T20I captains and in front of former skippers in the ilk of England's Eoin Morgan, India's MS Dhoni and Australia's Aaron Finch. Babar's has 45 victories in 78 matches as Pakistan's skipper. Pakistan and Ireland would play the third and final game of the series in Dublin on Tuesday.