LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2024) Pakistan’s white-ball team head coach, Gary Kirsten, resigned from his position, the sources said on Monday.

Sources said that Kirsten decided to resign due to disagreements with the Pakistan cricket board (PCB).

Reportedly, Kirsten does not favor coaching without authority, and at the time of his appointment, he was assured of strong decision-making powers, particularly in selection matters.

It is stated that Kirsten was unhappy when his voting rights in squad selection were withdrawn. He had already prepared thoroughly for the Champions One Day Cup and conducted homework for the squads for the Australia and Zimbabwe tours.

Sources added that the former selection committee consulted Kirsten on squad matters, but Kirsten and the current selection committee did not see eye-to-eye on the squads for the Australia and Zimbabwe tours.

The selectors made changes to the squad Kirsten had proposed for the Champions One Day Cup.

Kirsten and Jason Gillespie maintained continuous contact with players, and both opposed resting Babar Azam.

Kirsten’s suggestion for the Zimbabwe tour included Babar in the squad, as he believes Babar should play in Zimbabwe before the South Africa tour.

Sources claimed that the PCB wants Kirsten to resign, aiming to appoint a former Pakistani player as the head coach of the white-ball team before the Champions Trophy.

On Sunday, the reports emerged of significant conflicts between Kirsten and the PCB over team selection and support staff matters, with Kirsten allegedly threatening to withdraw from the Australia tour if his demands were not met.

Sources said that the disagreements between Kirsten and the PCB stem from Kirsten’s insistence on his preferences and lack of adherence to the contract.

He reportedly pushed to impose his preferences in white-ball team and central contract categories and demanded to include foreign staff of his choice in the support team.