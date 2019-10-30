(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 30th, 2019) After defeating Bangladesh's team in the third final match, Pakistan Women's cricket team claimed T20 series, the reports said.

Bangladesh's women team could not win even a single match against Pakistan in three T20 matches played at Lahore's Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan Cricket board through a press release said that Pakistan's team won the toss, opted to bat first and made 117 for seven backed by Javeria Khan’s half-century. Javeria Khan did 54 score and hit seven fours during her innings while it was her second half-century on the trot after she had scored 52 on Monday, it added. It further said that Omaima Sohail also presented a superb performance, scoring 31 runs, including two fours and a six, on 29 balls.

Pacer Jahanara Alam, who is from Bangladesh team, took three wickets for 12 runs in four overs and Rumana Ahmed took two wickets for 19 runs in the match.

Anam Amin’s left-arm spin put a dent in Bangladesh’s run-chase from the onset as she bowled Sharmin Akhter and Sanjida islam in the space of three deliveries in the second over of the visitors’ innings.

The best score in Bangladesh’s run-chase was 30 from 44 balls, which came from Nigar Sultana. With a 26-ball 27, Fargana Hoque was the other notable runner. However, Bangladesh team could score 89 against 8 wickets and lost the final match to Pakistan's team.

Javeria was awarded as the best player of the match.