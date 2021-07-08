, ,

(@fidahassanain)

Saint John’s: (UrduPoint/pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2021) Pakistan women’s team faced another defeat from West Indies as the hosts won the match by five-wicket in the first ODI of the five-match series.

Stafanie Taylor, Windies captain, made 105 runs off 116 balls with the help of 11 fours and two sixes, leading her side to win.

Taylor was handy with the ball as she bagged three wickets for 29 runs from 10 overs while off-spinner Anisa Mohammed claimed two for 31. Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman picked up a wicket each.

The Girls in Green posted 205 for nine after Taylor opted to bowl after winning the toss. All-rounder Nida Dar was the notable run-getter as she scored 55 off 71. She stitched crucial partnerships of 22 and 32 with Omaima Sohail and Aliya Riaz, respectively, to rescue her side from 99 for three.

Pakistan had a solid opening start as Muneeba Ali and Ayesha Zafar posted 70-run stand.

Muneeba made 51-ball 36 while Ayesha Zafar smashed six fours in her 70-ball 46 before.

Set to chase 206, Taylor walked in the middle in the 12th over. The right-handed batter struck 33-run partnership with Kycia Knight before adding a 46-run stand with Deandra Dottin (nine off 17) in which Taylor played the leading role.

Diana Baig (one for 34), Nida (one for 34) and Omaima Sohail (none for 11) bowled under the economy rate of four. Nida completed her quote of 10 overs – which included two maidens. Diana and Omaima bowled 8.5 and three overs, with the former also delivering a maiden.

Chedean Nation provided her captain the desired support with a 39-ball 23, before Britney Cooper smashed three boundaries in her 17 not out off 21 to help West Indies cross the line with 13 balls spare.

Sadia was the standout bowler for Pakistan with two for 47. Her 10 overs included two maidens.