UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's World Cup Mission Impossible

Muhammad Rameez 8 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:09 AM

Pakistan's World Cup mission impossible

Even if Pakistan beat Bangladesh at Lord's on Friday, they face a near-impossible task to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Even if Pakistan beat Bangladesh at Lord's on Friday, they face a near-impossible task to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals.

The top four at the end of the 10-team round-robin phase advance to the knockouts.

Victory would draw Pakistan level on 11 points with fourth-placed New Zealand.

If two sides are level on points at the end of the group stage, the team with more wins goes through.

But a Pakistan success would mean both they and New Zealand had won five of their nine pool matches.

The next tie-breaker is net run-rate and New Zealand have a huge advantage at +0.175 compared with Pakistan's -0.792, which is in part a consequence of Pakistan's heavy defeat by the West Indies in their opening match, when they were skittled out for just 105.

Pakistan now need to surpass the record winning margin by runs in a one-day international of 290 if they are to overtake New Zealand.

But if Bangladesh win the toss and bat first, the 1992 champions' slim hopes of a semi-final spot will evaporate even before a ball is bowled.

That is because net run-rate can only be boosted by so much if a team is chasing a target, and in Pakistan's case it would not be enough for them to top New Zealand.

The Maths Here is what Pakistan, whose highest total at the World Cup so far is the 348-8 they made in a shock win over England, need to do: If Pakistan score 350, they must win by 311 runs.

If Pakistan score 400, they must win by 316 runs.

If Pakistan score 450, they must win by 321 runs.

Is run-rate rule fair? An International Cricket Council spokesman defended the use of net run-rate in major tournaments, telling AFP: "Net run-rate is the second determining factor for league stage standings, with the number of wins the first criteria.

"Over nine games, with each team playing one another, net run-rate provides the fairest reflection of performance across the entire tournament in the event of both sides recording equal match results.

"All competing sides were consulted at length and agreed the playing conditions before the start of the tournament.

"Historically, net run-rate has been the accepted determining criteria for one-day league cricket."

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Bangladesh New Zealand Event All Top Slim

Recent Stories

Nurses stage protest over disruption of electricit ..

11 seconds ago

Iraq, Oman Sign Memorandum on Energy Cooperation - ..

13 seconds ago

Ukrainian Crisis Continuation Could Lead to Loss o ..

14 seconds ago

Creams, massage and police escort: how Russian wha ..

16 seconds ago

Flash flood in Mexico kills eight hikers

4 minutes ago

PPP delegation meets Chief Election Commissioner

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.