Pakistan's Yasir Hits Maiden Test Century

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 12:30 PM

Pakistan's Yasir hits maiden Test century

Adelaide, Australia, Dec 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Yasir Shah scored a fighting maiden Test century on Sunday as Pakistan battled back against Australia in the day-night second Test in Adelaide.

Best-known as a spin bowler, the 33-year-old's highest score in his previous 36 Tests was just 42.

But after playing second fiddle to Babar Azam in a 105-run partnership, Yasir took charge when his countryman was out for 97.

He raced to a first-ever 50 then, supported by Mohammad Abbas, brought up his hundred off 192 balls, clattering 12 fours and kissing the turf after reaching the milestone.

He had a near-miss off the bowling of Marnus Labuschagne on 33. Steve Smith believed he caught him at slip and made a big appeal, but replays showed the ball fell just short of his fingertips.

Yasir was then dropped by Labuschagne off his own bowling on 43.

Pakistan are currently 271 for eight in reply to Australia's 589 for three declared.

