Pakistan's Young Squash Prodigies Receive Warm Welcome

Muhammad Rameez Published January 09, 2025 | 06:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) accorded a warm welcome to the country’s young squash prodigies, Mahnoor Ali Khan and Sehrish Ali, upon their arrival to the country at Bacha Khan International Airport on late Wednesday.

According to a statement issued here by PSF, the two sisters have brought immense pride to Pakistan with their outstanding accomplishments on the international stage.

Mahnoor Ali Khan, the top-ranked player in Asia in the U-13 category, showcased her dominance by clinching both the U.S. Junior Open and the Scottish Junior Open titles. Her sister, Sehrish Ali secured the bronze medal at the Scottish Junior Open.

Group Captain (R) Irfan Asghar, Director Academies PSF, received the champions at the airport. A large number of squash enthusiasts, players and supporters also gathered at the airport to celebrate the young athletes’ feats.

