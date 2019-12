Pak’s women cricket team Vs England’s women team: Match called off owing to rain

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistani women team scored 145 for 8 when the match was called off due to rain in Kinrara ground of Malaysia.

Kuala Lumpur: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2019) Pakistan Women cricket match against England’s women team ended without any result after it was called off owing to rain here on Saturday.

England’s Women Cricket Team won the toss at Kinrara Cricket ground but decide to bowl first.

Pakistan Team’s openers Naheeda Khan and Javeria Khan played well and made 96 runs.

Naheed scored 55 while Javeria made 37 score. After the openers, the rest of players could not stay at the crease. Pakistan’s team made 145 score for 8 when the umpires called the match off due to rain.