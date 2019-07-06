PakU19 aims to make it 7-0 against South Africa on Sunday

Pakistan U19 are fully focused on winning the seventh and final 50-over match and with it clean-sweeping the South Africa U19 when the two teams line-up for the one last time tomorrow, Sunday at the Chatsworth Cricket Oval, Durban, South Africa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan U19 are fully focused on winning the seventh and final 50-over match and with it clean-sweeping the South Africa U19 when the two teams line-up for the one last time tomorrow, Sunday at the Chatsworth Cricket Oval, Durban, South Africa.

Pakistan U19 had won the previous six 50-over matches by 17 runs, four wickets, six wickets, 88 runs, 116 runs and 60 runs, respectively. Pakistan U19 captain Rohail Nazir is all thrilled with the results and looks forward to win the last 50-over match and complete a clean-sweep in the series.

"The players are really performing well since last tour of Sri Lanka, and I am hopeful and excited the players will do well in the seventh 50-over match and will take the series 7-0", he said on Saturday on the eve of the match.

"The coaches have worked really hard with us to improve our fitness and the game, and that does reflect on our recent performances in the South Africa series", he said.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir who was named as best player of the series against Sri Lanka U19 last month scoring 320 runs in five-matches has scored 317 runs in six matches with four half-centuries.

He was declared as the best player of the match in sixth 50-over match in Durban for scoring 94-ball 74 with eight boundaries and a six.

Azam Khan coach-cum-manager of the team too was satisfied with team's performance on the tour, and expressed that the players were all geared up to win the final match of the series.

"The players have played some exceptional cricket on the South Africa tour as it very difficult to win matches in South African conditions", he said adding, "The batsmen performance on the tour is very pleasing to see especially Rohail Nazir leading from the front, but still they have to learn on how to convert half-centuries into centuries and so on.

" Fast bowler Naseem Shah has also made a successful return in the squad as he top the list of bowlers in the series with 12 wickets from four matches with best figures of four for 52 in the fourth 50-over match at the Pietermaritzburg Oval in Pietermaritzburg.

The other notable batsmen from Pakistan U19 team are Haider Ali, Irfan Niazi, and Mohammad Haris with 287, 208 and 206 runs, respectively.

Squads (to be selected from): Pakistan- Rohail Nazir (captain, wicketkeeper) (Islamabad); Haider Ali (vice-captain) (Rawalpindi); Abbas Afridi (FATA); Akhtar Shah (Quetta); Amir Ali (Larkana); Basit Ali (Multan); Fahad Munir (Lahore); Irfan Niazi (Faisalabad); Mohammad Amir (Peshawar); Mohammad Haris (Peshawar); Mohammad Wasim (FATA); Naseem Shah (Lahore); Qasim Akram (Lahore); Saim Ayub (Karachi); and Shiraz Khan (Rawalpindi) South Africa- Bryce Parsons (captain, Gauteng), Luke Beaufort (Eastern Province), Jonathan Bird (Western Province), Achille Cloete (Boland), Gerald Coetzee (Free State), Khanya Cotani (North West), Micheal Copeland (Gauteng), Andrew Louw (Free State), Akeem Minnaar (Boland), Lifa Ntanzi (KZN Coastal), Imraan Philander (Western Province), Siya Plaatjie (Western Province), Ruan Terblanche (Boland), Tiaan van Vuuren (Eastern Province), Nonelela Yika (Border).