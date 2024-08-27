PakvBan: PCB Announces Free Entry For Students To Watch Second Test Match
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 27, 2024 | 08:05 PM
Students are required to wear their school uniforms and carry their student ID cards with them to enter the stadium
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced free entry for students to watch the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh.
The board said that the students are required to wear their school uniforms and carry their student ID cards with them to enter the stadium.
The students would be allowed entry to any VIP enclosures (Imran Khan and Javed Miandad) based on seat availability, while they could watch the match from the premium enclosures (Miran Bakhsh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, and Yasir Arafat).
The free entry policy for students does not apply to the PCB Gallery or Platinum Box.
Besides it, like the first Test, a free shuttle bus service for fans would remain operational for the second match.
Earlier, during the first Test match in Rawalpindi, free entry for fans was allowed on the last two days due to low attendance.
The decision was made considering the weekend, to provide families and students with a greater opportunity to support their cricket stars and enjoy the match between the two teams.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Sports
-
Stone replaces injured Wood for England8 hours ago
-
Stone replaces injured Wood for England8 hours ago
-
Athletics training camp from Wednesday10 hours ago
-
Tamasha opens new innings with First Int'l Streaming of cricket matches10 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh training session canceled14 hours ago
-
Shaheens, Bangladesh A training session cancelled14 hours ago
-
Pak-Bang 2nd Test; PCB announces free entry for students10 hours ago
-
England axe Bairstow, Ali for Australia white-ball series1 day ago
-
Shaheens beat Bangladesh A by eight wickets in 50 overs match1 day ago
-
PSA announces World Events Calendar for 2024-25 Season2 days ago
-
Abbas Afridi’s five-wicket haul helps Shaheens secure convincing victory2 days ago
-
PCB unveils five Champions Cup team mentors1 day ago