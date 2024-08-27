PakvBan: PCB announces free entry for students to watch second Test match

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced free entry for students to watch the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The board said that the students are required to wear their school uniforms and carry their student ID cards with them to enter the stadium.

The students would be allowed entry to any VIP enclosures (Imran Khan and Javed Miandad) based on seat availability, while they could watch the match from the premium enclosures (Miran Bakhsh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, and Yasir Arafat).

The free entry policy for students does not apply to the PCB Gallery or Platinum Box.

Besides it, like the first Test, a free shuttle bus service for fans would remain operational for the second match.

Earlier, during the first Test match in Rawalpindi, free entry for fans was allowed on the last two days due to low attendance.

The decision was made considering the weekend, to provide families and students with a greater opportunity to support their cricket stars and enjoy the match between the two teams.