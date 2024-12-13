Open Menu

PakvSA: Jehandad Khan Replaces Sufyan Muqeem In Second T20I Clash

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 13, 2024 | 06:05 PM

PakvSA: Jehandad Khan replaces Sufyan Muqeem in second T20I clash

Pakistan and South Africa will lock horns on Friday (today) at Super Sport Park

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13rd, 2024) Pakistan on Friday made changes to its squad for second T20I match against South Africa as Fast bowler Jehandad Khan replaced spinner Sufyan Maqeem in the team.

Pakistan and South Africa will lock horns on Friday (today) at Super Sport Park.

The Pakistan team for the second T20 against South Africa included Captain Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, and Mohammad Irfan Khan Niazi.

The match will start at 0900 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time

South Africa lead the series by one nil.

The victory in today’s match is crucial for Pakistan as South Africa lead series by one nil.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa T20 Lead South Africa Mohammad Irfan Usman Khan Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan P

Recent Stories

PakvSA: Jehandad Khan replaces Sufyan Muqeem in se ..

PakvSA: Jehandad Khan replaces Sufyan Muqeem in second T20I clash

3 minutes ago
 Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks wi ..

Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks with govt

17 minutes ago
 Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX ..

Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program -

43 minutes ago

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

3 hours ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

3 hours ago
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

3 hours ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

3 hours ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

9 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports