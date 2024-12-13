PakvSA: Jehandad Khan Replaces Sufyan Muqeem In Second T20I Clash
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 13, 2024 | 06:05 PM
Pakistan and South Africa will lock horns on Friday (today) at Super Sport Park
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13rd, 2024) Pakistan on Friday made changes to its squad for second T20I match against South Africa as Fast bowler Jehandad Khan replaced spinner Sufyan Maqeem in the team.
Pakistan and South Africa will lock horns on Friday (today) at Super Sport Park.
The Pakistan team for the second T20 against South Africa included Captain Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, and Mohammad Irfan Khan Niazi.
The match will start at 0900 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time
South Africa lead the series by one nil.
The victory in today’s match is crucial for Pakistan as South Africa lead series by one nil.

