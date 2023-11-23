Open Menu

PakvsAus Test Series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique And Muhammad Ali Added To Training Session

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 23, 2023 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2023) Pakistan cricket team on Thursday commenced its training camp at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in preparation for the upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, set to begin on December 14, 2023.

In a recent development, the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) bolstered the camp's pace bowling department with the addition of three new pacers—Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique, and Muhammad Ali.

Chief Selector Wahab Riaz had earlier disclosed the inclusion of seven extra players in the training camp, as part of the 18-member Test squad announcement for the Australia series. The prominent Names among the additions include Arshad Iqbal, Kashif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir, and Usman Qadir.

Unfortunately, fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has been deemed unfit to bowl, prompting the PCB to send him to the National Cricket academy for rehabilitation, with hopes for a swift recovery.

In a gesture of flexibility, the PCB has granted permission to former captain Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmad, and Usman Qadir to attend Imam-ul-Haq's wedding after today's practice. However, these three players are committed to participating in tomorrow's training session.

The confirmed squad for the Australia Tests includes Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The Australia tour schedule comprises a four-day match against PM’s XI at Manuka Oval, Canberra, from December 6-9, followed by the Test series with matches scheduled at Perth Stadium (December 14-18), Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30), and Sydney Cricket Ground (January 3-7).

