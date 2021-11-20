PakVsBan: Bangladesh won the toss, elect to bat first in the 2nd T20I match

(@FahadShabbir)

Bangladesh skipper says the victory in today’s match is very important for them after losing first match to Pakistan.

Dhaka: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2021) Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the second T20 International match.

Match will start at 1:00 pm Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

Pakistan won the first T20I match against Bangladesh at the same venue. Bangladesh had set the target of 128 runs for Pakistan but Pakistan chased it with the help of Shadab Khan and Muhammad Nawaz.

The two sides have clashed in 12 T20Is, Pakistan have won 10 out of the matches with Bangladesh recording both their wins at the same venue in the one-off T20I in 2015 and the 2016 Asia Cup encounter.

Meanwhile Pakistan captain Babar Azam has announced the 12-member squad for the first match:

Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr.

, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik is also the second most runs getter from Pakistan against Bangladesh in this format. He has 208 run with an avg. of 34.66 which includes one half-century.

Opening duo of Pakistan Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are taking all records under their belt. Babar Azam has scored fastest 2500 T20I runs in just 62 innings. He broke the World record of Virat Kohli who crossed the milestone in 68 T20I’s innings.

On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan is the highest T20I runs getter in a Calendar year. He has scored 1033 runs in 23 matches with an avg. of 86.08 and strike rate of 136.45. It includes a century and 10 half centuries.