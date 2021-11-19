UrduPoint.com

PakVsBan: Bangladesh Won The Toss, Opt To Bat First

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 12:56 PM

PakVsBan: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bat first

Pakistani players are excited to show their performance in the first T20I match against Bangladesh starting today at 1:00 at Sher-e-Bangla national stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.

DHAKA:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2021) Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the first T20 International match.

The match will be played at Sher-e-Bangla national stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka. Shaheen Shah Afirid is not playing today.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will play three -match T20I series in Dhaka.

More than 12,500 cricket fans are expected to turn-up at the stadium for the series opener.

Following the opener, the two sides will play on 20 and 22 November at the same venue. The visitors are playing their first bilateral series in Bangladesh in more than five years.

The two sides have clashed in 12 T20Is, Pakistan have won 10 out of the matches with Bangladesh recording both their wins at the same venue in the one-off T20I in 2015 and the 2016 Asia Cup encounter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Bangladesh Dhaka Same Mirpur November 2016 2015 Asia

Recent Stories

Malala Yousafzai, Asser Malik celebrate marriage a ..

Malala Yousafzai, Asser Malik celebrate marriage at Feya Knightsbridge

17 minutes ago
 Protection of minorities rights government's top p ..

Protection of minorities rights government's top priority: Farrukh

9 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 3,034 more COVID-19 cases, 409,099 ..

S.Korea reports 3,034 more COVID-19 cases, 409,099 in total

9 minutes ago
 Local POL production increase 4.75% in 3 months

Local POL production increase 4.75% in 3 months

9 minutes ago
 Belarusian Investigators Recognize 65 People as Vi ..

Belarusian Investigators Recognize 65 People as Victims in Border Violence Case

13 minutes ago
 Elderly man killed while crossing rail track

Elderly man killed while crossing rail track

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.