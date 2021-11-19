PakVsBan: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bat first

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistani players are excited to show their performance in the first T20I match against Bangladesh starting today at 1:00 at Sher-e-Bangla national stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.

DHAKA:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2021) Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the first T20 International match.

The match will be played at Sher-e-Bangla national stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka. Shaheen Shah Afirid is not playing today.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will play three -match T20I series in Dhaka.

More than 12,500 cricket fans are expected to turn-up at the stadium for the series opener.

Following the opener, the two sides will play on 20 and 22 November at the same venue. The visitors are playing their first bilateral series in Bangladesh in more than five years.

The two sides have clashed in 12 T20Is, Pakistan have won 10 out of the matches with Bangladesh recording both their wins at the same venue in the one-off T20I in 2015 and the 2016 Asia Cup encounter.