Open Menu

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie Confirms 12-member Squad For Second Test

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 29, 2024 | 06:49 PM

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

Playing XI for the second Test commencing tomorrow at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will be announced at the time of toss

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th , 2024) Jason Gillespie, the Pakistan men’s cricket team red-ball head coach today announced a 12-member squad for the second Test match against Bangladesh during a pre-match press conference at a local hotel in Islamabad.

The playing XI for the second Test commencing tomorrow at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will be announced at the time of toss.

Bangladesh are leading the two Test-match series 1-0, after defeating the hosts Pakistan by 10 wickets at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The toss will take place 09.

30am, with the first ball expected to be bowled at 10.00am.

Pakistan 12-member squad for second Test against Bangladesh:

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha

Match officials for second Test match:

Michael Gough and Adrian Holdstock (on-field umpires), Richard Kettleborough (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire) and Ranjan Madugalle (match referee)

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Islamabad Bangladesh Hotel Rawalpindi Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Mir Hamza Richard Kettleborough Ranjan Madugalle Saud Shakeel Sunday Coach

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

8 minutes ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

23 minutes ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

1 hour ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

4 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

5 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

6 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

6 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

6 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports