PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th , 2024) Jason Gillespie, the Pakistan men’s cricket team red-ball head coach today announced a 12-member squad for the second Test match against Bangladesh during a pre-match press conference at a local hotel in Islamabad.

The playing XI for the second Test commencing tomorrow at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will be announced at the time of toss.

Bangladesh are leading the two Test-match series 1-0, after defeating the hosts Pakistan by 10 wickets at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The toss will take place 09.

30am, with the first ball expected to be bowled at 10.00am.

Pakistan 12-member squad for second Test against Bangladesh:

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha

Match officials for second Test match:

Michael Gough and Adrian Holdstock (on-field umpires), Richard Kettleborough (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire) and Ranjan Madugalle (match referee)