PakVsBan: Pakistan to chase the target of 128 runs in first T20 match

Hasan Ali and other bowlers gave tough time to the Bangladeshi batsmen in the beginning, by restricting Bangladesh to 25 in the Powerplay and sending the top three back to pavilion.

DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2021) Bangladesh on Friday set the target of 128 runs for Pakistan in the first T20 International.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangal national stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will play three -match T20I series in Dhaka.

More than 12,500 cricket fans are expected to turn-up at the stadium for the series opener.

Following the opener, the two sides will play on 20 and 22 November at the same venue. The visitors are playing their first bilateral series in Bangladesh in more than five years.

The two sides have clashed in 12 T20Is, Pakistan have won 10 out of the matches with Bangladesh recording both their wins at the same venue in the one-off T20I in 2015 and the 2016 Asia Cup encounter.