PakVsBan: Rain Washes Out First Day Of Second Test Match
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 30, 2024 | 01:31 PM
The toss could not take place due to rain and bad weather, and the umpires eventually announced the end of play for the day because of the wet outfield.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2024) The first day’s play of the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, scheduled in Rawalpindi, has been called off due to continuous rain and a wet outfield on Friday (today).
In the match being played at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium, the toss could not take place due to rain and bad weather, and the umpires eventually announced the end of play for the day because of the wet outfield.
In this match, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been dropped, and Mir Hamza replaced him in the squad.
Pakistan Squad:
Captain Shan Masood, Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed, and Mir Hamza.
Bangladesh Squad:
Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mominul Haque, Taijul islam, Litton Das, Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Zakir Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Naheed Rana.
Recent Stories
PMD warns of cyclone along Sindh coastline tonight or tomorrow morning
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2024
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Root equals England record of 33 Test centuries, goes joint 10th in all-time list15 hours ago
-
‘Young cricketers lack physical fitness, game awareness, professionalism’: Shoaib Malik16 hours ago
-
Root stands firm for England as Sri Lanka strike at Lord's17 hours ago
-
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test19 hours ago
-
Pakistan team named for 2nd Test against Bangladesh19 hours ago
-
Pak Shaheens, Bangladesh A training session called off20 hours ago
-
'We are up for the Battle'; Jason Gillespie21 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka bowl in second Test against England22 hours ago
-
PHF bans three players, physio for life2 days ago
-
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup2 days ago
-
South Africa women to play three T20Is in Pakistan ahead of World Cup2 days ago
-
PakVsBan: Second 50 overs match abandoned due to rain2 days ago