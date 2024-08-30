PakVsBan: Rain washes out first day of second Test match

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2024) The first day’s play of the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, scheduled in Rawalpindi, has been called off due to continuous rain and a wet outfield on Friday (today).

In the match being played at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium, the toss could not take place due to rain and bad weather, and the umpires eventually announced the end of play for the day because of the wet outfield.

In this match, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been dropped, and Mir Hamza replaced him in the squad.

Pakistan Squad:

Captain Shan Masood, Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed, and Mir Hamza.

Bangladesh Squad:

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mominul Haque, Taijul islam, Litton Das, Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Zakir Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Naheed Rana.