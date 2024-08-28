PakVsBan: Second 50 overs match abandoned due to rain

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2024) The second game of the three match One-Day series between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh ‘A’ was abandoned due to persistent rain and wet outfield at the Islamabad Club on Wednesday.

Pakistan Shaheens lead the 50-over series 1-0 after having won the first match by eight wickets on 26 August while the third match will be played on 30 August at the same venue.