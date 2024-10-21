Open Menu

PakVsEng: Efforts To Make Pitch Favorable In Third Test Underway

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 21, 2024 | 02:38 PM

PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway

Fans and heaters are being used to dry pitch for upcoming third Test between Pakistan and England at Rawalpindi stadium

RAWALPIINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2024) The preparation process for the pitch at Rawalpindi stadium has started for the decisive Test between Pakistan and England.

In the three-match Test series, England won the first Test against Pakistan by 47 runs while Pakistan defeated England by 152 runs in the second match.

Now, preparations for the pitch for the third and decisive Test have commenced at Rawalpindi Stadium.

The sources said that the pitch would be made favorable for spinners, with the use of fans and heaters to dry it out. Three heaters are placed on both sides, and heat is being directed to the pitch using fans.

Besides it, black cloth would be used on both sides of the pitch to enhance heating, and during the daytime, the pitch would not be covered.

For the next three days, the pitch would remain uncovered to maximize drying and reduce moisture.

The national cricket team would start training in Rawalpindi today while the English team would resume practice on Tuesday after an additional day of rest.

The third and final Test of the series between Pakistan and England would begin on Thursday.

