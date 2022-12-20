PakVSEng: England beat Pakistan, clean sweep series 3-0

(@Abdulla99267510)

Teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed became the youngest debutant to take five wickets in an innings and set England on course for a victory after three days of play in the third and final Test in Karachi on Monday.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2022) England defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the third and final Test in Karachi on Tuesday.

The visitors swept the series 3-0 by defeating the hosts at their homeland.

After resuming 112-2, England reached the modest 167-run target in just 38 minutes, with Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes finishing unbeaten on 82 and 35 respectively.

Ahmed, who at 18 years 126 days old on Saturday became the youngest ever to play a Test for England, grabbed five for 48 to bundle Pakistan out for 216, giving his team a target of 167 runs with 75 minutes and two days to play.

Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett plundered 87 by the 12th over before spinner Abrar Ahmed dismissed Crawley for 41 and Rehan Ahmed for 10.

Duckett was unbeaten on 50 and skipper Ben Stokes 10 as England, 112 for two at close, need just 55 runs to inflict a first-ever whitewash on Pakistan on home ground.

England, on Pakistan's first Test tour in 17 years, won the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs and the second in Multan by 26 runs.

Pakistan fell prey to a spin-assisted National Bank cricket Arena pitch, losing their last seven wickets for a mere 52 runs with skipper Babar Azam scoring 54 and Saud Shakeel 53.

Rehan Ahmed said the feeling was great.

"I don't think it has sunk in yet, but yes I am very grateful," he said, admitting Azam's scalp was special.

"I bowled better balls and not get wickets so to get a wicket is a wicket and it is nice, especially when it is Babar."

Rehan Ahmed built on fellow spinner Jack Leach's three wickets off just six balls in the morning session by taking his first three off just 17.

He left Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins behind who, at 18 years 193 days old, took five wickets in his debut Test against South Africa at Johannesburg in 2011.

Surprisingly, he had not bowled in the first session, which saw Pakistan reach 99 for three.

Ahmed came on after Babar and Saud had put on a valiant rebuilding effort through a fourth wicket stand of 110 runs.

The pair took Pakistan to 164 before the skipper made an uncharacteristic misjudgement, soon after he reached 1,000 Test runs for the year.

Leach had Pakistan reeling after he knocked over openers Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique and veteran Azhar Ali, appearing in his last match, with only one run added.

Ahmed oversaw an equally brutal passage of play, removing Babar (54), Mohammad Rizwan (7) and Saud in the space of six overs for the addition of a paltry 13 runs.

Mohammad Wasim (two) and Salman Agha (21) also fell to Ahmed.

Saud admitted Pakistan batters committed mistakes.

"We ourselves didn't want this situation to come," said Saud. "We committed mistakes especially Babar and I played loose shots and that caused a collapse from which it was tough to overcome."

Pakistan started the fourth day on nearly even footing, with openers Abdullah and Shan looking set and erasing England's 50-run lead without the loss of a wicket.

But any optimism was snatched away by England's methodical spinners.

Leach bowled Shan -- attempting an ill-advised reverse sweep -- for 24, which brought down the first cluster of wickets.

Earlier in the day, top-order stalwart Azhar Ali was denied a fairytale ending to his storied career that has spanned 97 Tests and 7,142 runs.

Azhar was beaten by spin as he played a forward push on the final ball of Leach's momentum-changing double-wicket maiden. His stumps shattered, Azhar walked off the field for the last time, ending 12 years as a first-team regular.

The England players clapped as Azhar trudged back to the dressing room, while Pakistan's players raised their bats at the boundary for a ceremonial guard of honour.

Among the handful of spectators were Azhar's wife and three sons.