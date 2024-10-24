PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 24th, 2024) In the third and decisive Test match between Pakistan and England, England won the toss and decided to bat first at Rawalpindi ground on Thursday (today).

The both teams are quite determined to show amazing performance in the final match today.

During the toss, Pakistani captain Shan Masood said that the toss sometimes goes according to plan and sometimes it doesn’t; we need to play good cricket.

Shan Masood stated that we are prepared and will play accordingly, adding that playing against England is a good experience.

It is noted that there have been no changes to the Pakistan team for the third Test match.

In the Rawalpindi Test, the national team will feature three spinners: Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, and Sajid Khan while Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique will open the batting.

The playing XI also includes Shan Masood, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakil, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, and Aamer Jamal.

In the first Test of the three-match series, England defeated Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs while in the second match, Pakistan won against England by 152 runs.