Open Menu

PakVsEng: England Opt To Bat First In Final Test Match Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 24, 2024 | 11:08 AM

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

Both teams are quite determined to show amazing performance in the final match today at Rawalpindi ground

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 24th, 2024) In the third and decisive Test match between Pakistan and England, England won the toss and decided to bat first at Rawalpindi ground on Thursday (today).

The both teams are quite determined to show amazing performance in the final match today.

During the toss, Pakistani captain Shan Masood said that the toss sometimes goes according to plan and sometimes it doesn’t; we need to play good cricket.

Shan Masood stated that we are prepared and will play accordingly, adding that playing against England is a good experience.

It is noted that there have been no changes to the Pakistan team for the third Test match.

In the Rawalpindi Test, the national team will feature three spinners: Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, and Sajid Khan while Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique will open the batting.

The playing XI also includes Shan Masood, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakil, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, and Aamer Jamal.

In the first Test of the three-match series, England defeated Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs while in the second match, Pakistan won against England by 152 runs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Rawalpindi Shan Masood Mohammad Rizwan Kamran Ghulam Ali Agha Saud

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter appr ..

Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches

11 hours ago
 PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Just ..

PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment

11 hours ago
 HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional A ..

HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment

12 hours ago
 Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts ..

Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA

11 hours ago
Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like US ..

Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR

11 hours ago
 Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election resu ..

Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results

11 hours ago
 Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th ..

Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th Amendment

11 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

11 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25: Karachi region whites ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25: Karachi region whites to begin title defence agains ..

12 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi focused on securing bribes for officia ..

Bushra Bibi focused on securing bribes for official appointments: Azma Bokhari

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports