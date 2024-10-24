PakVsEng: England Opt To Bat First In Final Test Match Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 24, 2024 | 11:08 AM
Both teams are quite determined to show amazing performance in the final match today at Rawalpindi ground
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 24th, 2024) In the third and decisive Test match between Pakistan and England, England won the toss and decided to bat first at Rawalpindi ground on Thursday (today).
The both teams are quite determined to show amazing performance in the final match today.
During the toss, Pakistani captain Shan Masood said that the toss sometimes goes according to plan and sometimes it doesn’t; we need to play good cricket.
Shan Masood stated that we are prepared and will play accordingly, adding that playing against England is a good experience.
It is noted that there have been no changes to the Pakistan team for the third Test match.
In the Rawalpindi Test, the national team will feature three spinners: Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, and Sajid Khan while Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique will open the batting.
The playing XI also includes Shan Masood, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakil, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, and Aamer Jamal.
In the first Test of the three-match series, England defeated Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs while in the second match, Pakistan won against England by 152 runs.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches
PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment
HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment
Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA
Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR
Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results
Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th Amendment
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25: Karachi region whites to begin title defence agains ..
Bushra Bibi focused on securing bribes for official appointments: Azma Bokhari
More Stories From Sports
-
Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA11 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25: Karachi region whites to begin title defence against Peshawar Region12 hours ago
-
Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in second ODI, clinch series12 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe smash T20I record with 344-4 against Gambia12 hours ago
-
Peshawar University wins PCB-HEC Inter-University Cricket trophy16 hours ago
-
Pakistan Scrabble on the rise: Tariq Pervez17 hours ago
-
Multan football stadium undergoing up-gradation at Rs 396m cost on historical mound18 hours ago
-
Blind cricket tourney starts in Bahawalpur18 hours ago
-
Pakistan name squad for 3rd Test19 hours ago
-
Gillespie confident of Pakistan’s chances in series decider19 hours ago
-
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England21 hours ago
-
LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title1 day ago