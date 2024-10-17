PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

(@Abdulla99267510)

LNauman Ali chipped in with 3 wickets on third day of second Test at Multan ground.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2024) England’s first innings in the second Test against Pakistan ended at 291 runs at the Multan cricket Stadium.

Day Three

Resuming at 239/6, England added just 11 runs before Brendon Carse was dismissed for 4. Matthew Potts contributed 6, Jamie Smith 21, and Shoaib Bashir was out for 9. Jack Leach remained unbeaten on 25. For Pakistan, Sajid Khan was the standout bowler, taking 7 wickets, while Nauman Ali chipped in with 3.

Day Two

England’s openers started well, but Zak Crawley fell for 27, followed by Ollie Pope’s 29. Joe Root scored 34, Ben Duckett hit an impressive 114, while Harry Brook was out for a duck. By the end of the second day, England had reached 239/6, with Jamie Smith and Brendon Carse unbeaten. Sajid Khan had already taken 4 wickets by this stage, while Nauman Ali secured 2.

Pakistan’s First Innings

In their first innings, Pakistan was bowled out for 366. Resuming at 259/5, they lost Mohammad Rizwan for 41, while Agha Salman added 31. Sajid Khan scored just 2 runs. Amir Jamal and Nauman Ali put together a 49-run stand for the ninth wicket, with Amir scoring 37 and Nauman 32.

For England, Jack Leach took 4 wickets, Brendon Carse claimed 3, Matthew Potts 2, and Shoaib Bashir 1.

Day One

Pakistan’s innings started shakily, with Abdullah Shafique out for 7, Shan Masood for 3, and Saud Shakeel managing 4. Saim Ayub and Kamran Ghulam then steadied the ship with a 149-run partnership. Saim scored 77, while Kamran top-scored with 118. At stumps, Pakistan had reached 259/5 with Rizwan and Agha Salman set to continue the next day.

Pakistan had won the toss and elected to bat, with captain Shan Masood hoping to set a challenging total. England, led by returning captain Ben Stokes, aimed to build on their win from the first Test to secure the series.

Teams:

Pakistan: Shan Masood (capt), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Kamran Ghulam, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

England: Ben Stokes (capt), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Brendon Carse, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.