PakVsEngland: Muhammad Amir uses saliva to ball during first T20

The Umpires rushed to sanitize the ball immediately soon after the bowler was spotted using saliva to it during the first T20 match against England at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2020) Pakistan’s fast bowler Mohammad Amir unintentionally used saliva to the ball during the first T20I match against England.

A video showing Muhammad Amir using saliva to the ball went viral on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Muhammad Amir was all set for the sixth over when the incident took place and another video showed that he used saliva during the fourth over as well.

It was the second incident of saliva use as earlier Dominic Sibley had used saliva on the ball during the second Test before admitted to his mistake.

ICC Chief Executives’ Committee has recommended banning saliva on ball for the bowlers. The committee also recommended that the umpires would manage the situations with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players.

Under the new rules, a team could be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball would result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side.

The umpires would be instructed to clean the ball before play recommend whenever saliva is applied to the ball.