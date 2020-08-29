UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PakVsEngland: Muhammad Amir Uses Saliva To Ball During First T20

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 12:46 PM

PakVsEngland: Muhammad Amir uses saliva to ball during first T20

The Umpires rushed to sanitize the ball immediately soon after the bowler was spotted using saliva to it during the first T20 match against England at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2020) Pakistan’s fast bowler Mohammad Amir unintentionally used saliva to the ball during the first T20I match against England.

A video showing Muhammad Amir using saliva to the ball went viral on Twitter and other social media platforms.

The umpires immediately rushed to sanitise the ball immediately soon after Muhammad Amir used saliva to the ball at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

Muhammad Amir was all set for the sixth over when the incident took place and another video showed that he used saliva during the fourth over as well.

It was the second incident of saliva use as earlier Dominic Sibley had used saliva on the ball during the second Test before admitted to his mistake.

ICC Chief Executives’ Committee has recommended banning saliva on ball for the bowlers. The committee also recommended that the umpires would manage the situations with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players.

Under the new rules, a team could be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball would result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side.

The umpires would be instructed to clean the ball before play recommend whenever saliva is applied to the ball.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Manchester Mohammad Amir Old Trafford National University All

Recent Stories

CTLC to create opportunities for educated women

6 minutes ago

China Ready to Further Develop Relations With Japa ..

6 minutes ago

Federal, Sindh govts. moving immediately to resolv ..

7 minutes ago

Russian-Made New Advanced Torpedo Ready for Mass P ..

9 minutes ago

Five of a family killed in roof collapse

9 minutes ago

Pakistan reports one death, 319 new cases of Coron ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.