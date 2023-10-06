Open Menu

PakVsNed: Pakistan Kick Off World Cup 2023 Campaign Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 06, 2023 | 11:04 AM

HYDERABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2023) Pakistan's cricket team is set to kick off their World Cup 2023 campaign by facing the Netherlands at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Captain Babar expressed confidence in both their batting and bowling strengths, highlighting the solid performance of their players in various roles.

This marks the team's first visit to India in seven years, and they have utilized training sessions and warm-up games to adapt to the city's conditions.

The Pakistani team is enthusiastic about their preparations in Hyderabad.

Spinners have also shown promise in taking wickets during practice matches in India.

This match against the Netherlands is a significant event, as it's the first time Pakistan has played an ODI on Indian soil in nearly 11 years.

Their last 50-over international game in Hyderabad dates back to 1987.

In terms of head-to-head records, Pakistan had a winning streak against the Netherlands in ODIs, with victories in all six of their previous encounters, including their first meeting during the 1996 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan's recent tour to the Netherlands resulted in a clean sweep in their favor.

Pakistan is considered one of the favorites in the World Cup due to their impressive performance in the previous cycle, boasting a strong win-loss ratio of 2.400 with 24 wins in 36 matches.

This consistency is attributed to key players consistently delivering solid performances over the years.

More Stories From Sports