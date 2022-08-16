PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat first

(@Abdulla99267510)

The match is being played under the lights of the Voetbalvereeniging Cricket Stadium in Rotterdam.

ROTTERDAM: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th, 2022) Pakistan on Tuesday won the toss and decided to bat first against the Netherlands during the first match of three-match of the one-day international (ODI) series

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was optimistic about the series, saying that youngsters would step forward and fill Shaheen's gap.

Babar Azam said, "In the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi, this is an opportunity for youngsters to come forward and showcase their skills,".

This is the first-ever bilateral series against the Netherlands for the Babar-led Pakistan ODI squad. Two further matches will take place on August 18 and 21.

The three-match series is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League where the visiting side occupies the fifth spot with 90 points.

Babar’s side will be aiming to win all three matches to grab the second position in the points table.

A couple of milestones are on the cards for Pakistan’s premier players. Number one ranked ODI player Babar needs one more century to become the only Pakistan captain to score 10 tons in international cricket. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan requires 18 more runs to complete 1,000 ODI runs.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (captain), Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma.