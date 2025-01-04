PakVsSA: Saim Ayub Ruled Out For Up To Six Weeks
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 04, 2025 | 04:41 PM
CAPE TOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2025) Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has been ruled out of competitive cricket for up to six weeks due to a right ankle fracture sustained while fielding on the opening day of the second men’s cricket Test against South Africa at Newlands on Friday.
An MRI conducted Friday afternoon confirmed the fracture, which has been immobilised in an Ankle Medical Moon Boot.
Although Saim will not participate further in the Test, he will remain with the team and travel back to Pakistan with the squad after the match concludes.
