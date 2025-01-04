Open Menu

PakVsSA: Saim Ayub Ruled Out For Up To Six Weeks

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 04, 2025 | 04:41 PM

PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks

An MRI conducted Friday afternoon confirmed fracture, which has been immobilised in an Ankle Medical Moon Boot

CAPE TOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2025) Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has been ruled out of competitive cricket for up to six weeks due to a right ankle fracture sustained while fielding on the opening day of the second men’s cricket Test against South Africa at Newlands on Friday.

An MRI conducted Friday afternoon confirmed the fracture, which has been immobilised in an Ankle Medical Moon Boot.

Although Saim will not participate further in the Test, he will remain with the team and travel back to Pakistan with the squad after the match concludes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket South Africa

Recent Stories

PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks

PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks

1 minute ago
 Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing inc ..

Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident

7 minutes ago
 GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

12 minutes ago
 Gold prices fall in local, international markets

Gold prices fall in local, international markets

25 minutes ago
 Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new go ..

Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government

42 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message pro ..

Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..

57 minutes ago
Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial ser ..

Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service

1 hour ago
 Poland takes over EU presidency

Poland takes over EU presidency

1 hour ago
 Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

4 hours ago
 UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian ..

UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

4 hours ago
 Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

5 hours ago
 First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parch ..

First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports