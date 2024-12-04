Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi will reportedly face no formal action from the Football Association (FA) despite adding a Christian message to his rainbow armband in defiance of a warning over the display of religious messages

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi will reportedly face no formal action from the Football Association (FA) despite adding a Christian message to his rainbow armband in defiance of a warning over the display of religious messages.

The player and the club had been reminded of FA kit regulations after he wore an armband with the handwritten message "I love Jesus" in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

On Tuesday the 24-year-old wore one stating "Jesus loves you" during Palace's 1-0 win at Ipswich, but British media said on Wednesday the FA would still not take action.

Captains have been wearing rainbow armbands in the past two rounds of Premier League matches as part of the Rainbow Laces campaign, to show support for LGBTQ inclusion in sport.

However, Ipswich skipper Sam Morsy has not worn the rainbow armband for the last two matches, with the club citing the Egypt international's religious beliefs.

The Athletic reported that Manchester United also abandoned plans to wear a jacket supporting the LGBTQ+ community before Sunday's win over Everton because defender Noussair Mazraoui refused to wear it.

The campaign, which the Premier League runs in partnership with charity Stonewall, comes to an end with Thursday's Premier League games.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner appealed for "calm" over the issue after his side's win at Portman Road.

The club and the England defender, who has previously spoken about his religious beliefs, were again reminded of kit regulations, which ban religious messages.

"Everyone now is about integration, no discrimination and Marc as well," he said.

"He has his opinion and we accept and respect every opinion.

Even though Guehi has not been punished, his father John, a church minister, criticised the FA for issuing a reminder.

"Did he offend anyone? I don't think so. I do believe in what the Bible says, 'Jesus loves everyone', and, in my opinion, Marc did not offend anyone with what he wrote," he told newspaper the Daily Mail.

"Marc said yes and did the right thing by wearing it but people are having a go at him. The FA are happy for the crowd to sing 'God Save The King' when England plays, which mentions God and religion.

"And they are happy to have the religious hymn 'Abide With Me' during the (FA) Cup final, yet they have a go at my son for expressing his beliefs. Where is the sense in that? What has he done wrong?"

The FA have taken no action in Morsy's case.

United captain Bruno Fernandes did wear a rainbow armband in Sunday's 4-0 win over Everton.

But the team decided not to wear a pre-match jacket so that Moroccan international Mazraoui would not be singled out as the only one refusing to wear it, according to reports.

"We are strongly committed to the principles of diversity and inclusion," United said in a statement.

"Players are entitled to hold their own individual opinions, particularly in relation to their faith, and these may sometimes differ from the club's position."

United's LGBTQ+ supporters' club Rainbow Devils said it was "disappointed" by the move but "respect the right of this player to have his own views".

A spokesman for Stonewall said support for the campaign "helps people feel safe and welcome", adding "it is up to individuals to choose if and how they show their support for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport".