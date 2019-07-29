Palermo winner Teichmann upwardly mobile in WTA rankings

Jil Teichmann has jumped 28 places on the strength of her win in Palermo in the latest WTA rankings published Monday with the top 10 led by Ashleigh Barty unchanged

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Jil Teichmann has jumped 28 places on the strength of her win in Palermo in the latest WTA rankings published Monday with the top 10 led by Ashleigh Barty unchanged.

Switzerland's Teichmann stunned top seed Kiki Bertens 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 to clinch the Palermo WTA title on Sunday, a result which catapulted the left-hander to 54th.

It was a first top 10 win for 22-year-old who started 2019 ranked outside the world's top 140.

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6605 pts 2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6257 3. Karol�na Pl�skova (CZE) 6055 4.

Simona Halep (ROM) 5933 5. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5130 6. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4785 7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4638 8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3802 9. Serena Williams (USA) 3411 10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3365 11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3356 12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2963 13. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2875 14. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2790 (+1) 15. Mark�ta Vondrousova (CZE) 2652 (+1) 16. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2647 (-2) 17. Madison Keys (USA) 2555 18. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 2478 19. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2335 20. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2305Selected54. Jil Teichmann (SUI) 1008 (+28)