Palestine Lose To Iran At Asian Cup As Japan Survive Scare

Muhammad Rameez Published January 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM

Palestine lose to Iran at Asian Cup as Japan survive scare

Palestine conceded a goal after just 64 seconds in a 4-1 opening loss to Iran at the Asian Cup on Sunday, while tournament favourites Japan survived a scare before beating Vietnam 4-2

Palestine conceded a goal after just 64 seconds in a 4-1 opening loss to Iran at the Asian Cup on Sunday, while tournament favourites Japan survived a scare before beating Vietnam 4-2.

Hong Kong's first Asian Cup match in more than 55 years ended in a 3-1 defeat to the United Arab Emirates.

Palestine's first match of the tournament coincided with the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war, the grim milestone adding extra significance to an occasion that went beyond football.

Palestinian flags were scattered among the crowd of nearly 28,000 at Education City Stadium, and their goal just before half-time got the biggest cheer of the night.

Despite seeing his side well beaten, Palestine's coach Makram Daboub said: "We will regain our confidence and achieve our goal of reaching the last 16."

The Tunisian blamed "a lack of concentration" and "overexcitement" for their poor start to the game.

Loud cries went up for the Palestinian anthem before the game and the team's players put their arms around each other's shoulders.

A brief moment's silence was held before kick-off, the quiet punctuated by cries of "free Palestine".

But Palestine were behind after little over one minute, attacker Karim Ansarifard rattling the ball into the bottom corner for an Iran team who are among the favourites in Qatar.

Iran, who are pursuing a record-equalling fourth continental crown, made it 2-0 in 12 minutes when Shojae Khalilzadeh swept home unmarked from close range following a free kick.

Iran looked like scoring every time they went forward and they made it 3-0 seven minutes before the break, Feyenoord winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh playing in Mehdi Ghayedi to side-foot into the bottom corner.

But the biggest roar of the night came right on the stroke of half-time when Tamer Seyam headed in from close range, the Palestinian pointing skyward in a muted celebration.

Iran scored a fourth soon after the break through Roma's Sardar Azmoun.

