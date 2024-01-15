Palestine Lose To Iran At Asian Cup As Japan Survive Scare
Muhammad Rameez Published January 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM
Palestine conceded a goal after just 64 seconds in a 4-1 opening loss to Iran at the Asian Cup on Sunday, while tournament favourites Japan survived a scare before beating Vietnam 4-2
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Palestine conceded a goal after just 64 seconds in a 4-1 opening loss to Iran at the Asian Cup on Sunday, while tournament favourites Japan survived a scare before beating Vietnam 4-2.
Hong Kong's first Asian Cup match in more than 55 years ended in a 3-1 defeat to the United Arab Emirates.
Palestine's first match of the tournament coincided with the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war, the grim milestone adding extra significance to an occasion that went beyond football.
Palestinian flags were scattered among the crowd of nearly 28,000 at Education City Stadium, and their goal just before half-time got the biggest cheer of the night.
Despite seeing his side well beaten, Palestine's coach Makram Daboub said: "We will regain our confidence and achieve our goal of reaching the last 16."
The Tunisian blamed "a lack of concentration" and "overexcitement" for their poor start to the game.
Loud cries went up for the Palestinian anthem before the game and the team's players put their arms around each other's shoulders.
A brief moment's silence was held before kick-off, the quiet punctuated by cries of "free Palestine".
But Palestine were behind after little over one minute, attacker Karim Ansarifard rattling the ball into the bottom corner for an Iran team who are among the favourites in Qatar.
Iran, who are pursuing a record-equalling fourth continental crown, made it 2-0 in 12 minutes when Shojae Khalilzadeh swept home unmarked from close range following a free kick.
Iran looked like scoring every time they went forward and they made it 3-0 seven minutes before the break, Feyenoord winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh playing in Mehdi Ghayedi to side-foot into the bottom corner.
But the biggest roar of the night came right on the stroke of half-time when Tamer Seyam headed in from close range, the Palestinian pointing skyward in a muted celebration.
Iran scored a fourth soon after the break through Roma's Sardar Azmoun.
Recent Stories
Blast at Azerbaijani furniture workshop kills six
Federal Ombudsman regional office to hold 'Khuli Kutchery'
China-Swiss talks touch on visa-free travel, free trade
CM inaugurates 'Arfa Teacher Chatbot' in honor of Arfa Karim
UN seeks $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 2024
Woman killed in Israel suspected ramming attack
RMU, Oncology clinic shifted temporarily to RIU
Ramiz asks young Pakistan batters to change their approach
Man shot dead during motorbike snatching
FPCCI to hold Round Table Discussion on Packaging Sector on 17th
PPP presented people friendly manifesto: Gilani
CM inaugurates e-service mobile app at BISE Lahore
More Stories From Sports
-
Ramiz asks young Pakistan batters to change their approach9 minutes ago
-
UAJK hosts Handball tournament under under PM talent hunt program40 minutes ago
-
Osaka crashes out as Medvedev, Gauff power on at Australian Open40 minutes ago
-
Irfan Pathan perofrms Umrah along with his son1 hour ago
-
Osaka crashes out as Medvedev, Gauff power on at Australian Open1 hour ago
-
Salah rescues Egypt as Nigeria draw and Ghana lose at Cup of Nations3 hours ago
-
National Women's T20 Tournament: Quetta, Lahore, Rawalpindi make victorious start2 hours ago
-
Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations3 hours ago
-
Murray says 'definite possibility' he has played final Australian Open4 hours ago
-
Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale7 hours ago
-
Salah rescues Egypt as Nigeria draw and Ghana lose at Cup of Nations11 hours ago
-
Gauff powers through at Australian Open ahead of Osaka comeback11 hours ago