Palestinian Sports Journalists visits 33rd National Games venues

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :A delegation of Palestinian Sports Journalists Friday visited Hayatabad Sports Complex, Abdul Wali Sports Complex Charsadda and Mardan Sports Complex and reviewed the preparations for forthcoming 33rd National Games .

Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Secretary AIPS Asia Amajd Aziz Malik, international coach Jafar, District Sports Officer of Charsadda Tehseen Ullah, District Sports Officer Kashif Farhan, Deputy Director Sports Mir Bashir Khan and other staff were also present.

Briefing about the overall arrangements about the 33rd National Games and expressed the hope that the players would enjoy all facilities during their competitions. He told the members that five events of national sports will be held at Hayatabad Sports Complex, two event in Charsadda and as many in the Mardan Sports Complex. He said that the provincial government had integrated the infrastructure with international requirements to ensure facilities for the players and the national sports.

It is also possible to hold intercontinental competitions in the future. The delegation saw various parts of the Complexes including squash courts, gymnasiums, football grounds, cricket stadiums and expressed confidence that the 33rd National Games would be memorable. Murad Ali Mohmand, Director of the Pakistan Book Foundation, has said that his organization was doing everything possible to promote book culture across the country and they were happy that the province had achieved great success in this regard.

"I grew up fond of bookshops and the trend of reading books has increased significantly among students." He expressed these views on the occasion of the National Book Foundation visiting sports journalists from Palestine. He said that the books published at costly prices were republished so that the books were available to the general public.

He said that friendship between Pakistan and Palestine was everlasting and both countries had taken care of each other's interests.