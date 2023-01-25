UrduPoint.com

Palestinian Team Arrives For West Asia Baseball Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 25, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Palestinian baseball team arrived here on Wednesday to participate in the West Asia Baseball Cup, scheduled for January 27 at the Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad.

President Pakistan Baseball Federation (PBF) Syed Fakhr Ali Shah told APP that seven countries were participating in the tournament.

Bangladesh, Nepal and Indian contingent would also arrive today (January 25) while Afghanistan and Sri Lankan baseball teams would reach tomorrow.

"It will be the 15th edition of the Cup. The event will be played in a round-robin system", he said.

He also appreciated Pakistan Sports board and Sports Board Punjab for their cooperation in organising the international event successfully.

The PBF President also thanked the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination for issuing timely visas and permits to the participating teams.

